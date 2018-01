पाकिस्तानी अखबार ने छापा मुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज सईद की फोटो वाला कैलेंडर , बताया हीरो

International

Ankur Sharma

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Pakistani Urdu newspaper 'Khabrain' issues its annual 2018 calendar with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed on it pic.twitter.com/6LiyHnOxA8

English summary

A Pakistani Urdu newspaper has issued its annual 2018 calendar with a photo Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed on it.