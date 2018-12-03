प्रपोज करते वक्त गटर में गिरी अंगूठी, पुलिस ने ढूंढकर इस तरह की कपल की मदद

न्यूयॉर्क। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर अक्सर लत कारणों के कारण चर्चा में रहता है, लेकिन इस बार ट्विटर ने बड़ा ही नेक काम किया है। इसने न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस को उन दो लोगों से मिलवाया जिनकी अंगूठी गटर में गिरकर खो गई थी। न्यूयॉर्क के मशहूर टाइम्स स्कॉयर पर एक लड़का अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को प्रपोज कर रहा था, जब उसकी अंगूठी गटर में गिर गई। उसने अंगूठी निकालने का काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन अंगूठी नहीं निकल पाई। इसके बाद न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस आई उसकी मदद करने।

हुआ यूं कि न्यूयॉर्क के टाइम्स स्कॉयर में एक शख्स अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को प्रपोज कर रहा था। प्रपोज करते वक्त अंगूठी उसके साथ से स्लिप हो गई और नीचे गटर में जा गिरी। उसने अंगूठी निकालने की काफी कोशिश की, लेकिन सफल नहीं रहा। निराश कपल इसके बाद वहां से चला गया। ये पूरी घटना वहां पास में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई। जब न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने वीडियो को देखा तो उन्होंने कपल की मदद करने का फैसला लिया।

न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने अगले दिन गटर से उस अंगूठी को निकाला और फिर कपल को ढूंढने का काम शुरू हुआ। पुलिस ने ट्विटर पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज डालकर लोगों से उन्हें पहचानने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अंगूठी की भी फोटो और फुटेज से कपल की कुछ साफ तस्वीरें डालीं। हमेशा की तरह आखिर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कमाल कर दिया और ये बात उस कपल तक पहुंच गई।

पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने कपल से संपर्क किया और उन्हें वो अंगूठी सौंपी। इसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर पर कपल की फोटो भी शेयर की, जिसमें लड़की ने वो अंगूठी पहनी हुई है। न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट और ट्विटर ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है।

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

We still haven’t found our “almost engaged” couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square. Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them? For a fairy-tale ending, call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. 💍 pic.twitter.com/c2bkJqd7q8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations! https://t.co/rXHxxkwClm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

The couple that lost their engagement ring in Time Square on Friday night has been found. A special thank you to #NYPD ESU Det. Bucchignano & Glacken for their extra effort, they returned the next morning & were able to recover the💍 in a subway grading. Congrats & Best of Luck! pic.twitter.com/ShUnJTYuB9 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 2, 2018

Thank you, Twitter. Case closed! Love,

John, Daniella, and the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/G7eB1Ds7vP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

