  • search

प्रपोज करते वक्त गटर में गिरी अंगूठी, पुलिस ने ढूंढकर इस तरह की कपल की मदद

By
Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    न्यूयॉर्क। सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर अक्सर लत कारणों के कारण चर्चा में रहता है, लेकिन इस बार ट्विटर ने बड़ा ही नेक काम किया है। इसने न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस को उन दो लोगों से मिलवाया जिनकी अंगूठी गटर में गिरकर खो गई थी। न्यूयॉर्क के मशहूर टाइम्स स्कॉयर पर एक लड़का अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को प्रपोज कर रहा था, जब उसकी अंगूठी गटर में गिर गई। उसने अंगूठी निकालने का काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन अंगूठी नहीं निकल पाई। इसके बाद न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस आई उसकी मदद करने।

    Couple

    हुआ यूं कि न्यूयॉर्क के टाइम्स स्कॉयर में एक शख्स अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को प्रपोज कर रहा था। प्रपोज करते वक्त अंगूठी उसके साथ से स्लिप हो गई और नीचे गटर में जा गिरी। उसने अंगूठी निकालने की काफी कोशिश की, लेकिन सफल नहीं रहा। निराश कपल इसके बाद वहां से चला गया। ये पूरी घटना वहां पास में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई। जब न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने वीडियो को देखा तो उन्होंने कपल की मदद करने का फैसला लिया।

    ये भी पढ़ें: गूगल मैप ने दिया 'धोखा', GPS देखकर कार चला रही महिला रेलवे ट्रैक पर जा पहुंची

    न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने अगले दिन गटर से उस अंगूठी को निकाला और फिर कपल को ढूंढने का काम शुरू हुआ। पुलिस ने ट्विटर पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज डालकर लोगों से उन्हें पहचानने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अंगूठी की भी फोटो और फुटेज से कपल की कुछ साफ तस्वीरें डालीं। हमेशा की तरह आखिर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कमाल कर दिया और ये बात उस कपल तक पहुंच गई।

    पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने कपल से संपर्क किया और उन्हें वो अंगूठी सौंपी। इसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर पर कपल की फोटो भी शेयर की, जिसमें लड़की ने वो अंगूठी पहनी हुई है। न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट और ट्विटर ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है।

    ये भी पढ़ें: लैपटॉप चोरी करने के बाद चोर ने ईमेल भेजकर मांगी माफी, बोला- बहुत गरीब हूं, पैसे चाहिए

    जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    ring twitter new york america us international अंगूठी ट्विटर न्यूयॉर्क अमेरिका यूएस इंटरनेशनल

    English summary
    New York Police Department Found Ring From Gutter And Gave It To Couple Who Lost It At Times Square.
    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए
    पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue