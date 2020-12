जानिए कितना खतरनाक है 'भसन चार द्वीप', जहां एक लाख रोहिंग्या को भेजना चाहता है बांग्लादेश

English summary

Questions have been raised over the sending of Rohingya Muslims who have been banished from Myanmar and have been living as refugees in Bangladesh for the past several years on the island of Bhasan Char, which emerged in the Bay of Bengal just 15 years ago. The Bangladeshi government, which has so far sent 1640 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char Island, plans to gradually settle around 1 lakh Rohingya. This exercise to settle on this island just 6 feet high from the sea is being played with millions of lives of Rohingya Muslims.