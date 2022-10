ईरान में एंटी-हिजाब प्रदर्शन के पीछे अमेरिका-इजरायल, सर्वोच्च नेता ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा, दिल में दर्द है

Police enter to school to arrest teenagers. Iran’s regime is losing to it’s people across the country and is resorting to desperate measures to create fear through pathetic shows of aggression. This is only going to enrage people and up their game against the regime.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/AdadtJKS6C — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 3, 2022