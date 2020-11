भारतीय मीडिया के दावे झूठे, अभी पैंगोंग झील क्षेत्र से कहीं नहीं जा रही चीनी सेनाः ग्लोबल टाइम्स

English summary

The Chinese government-controlled Global Times newspaper, a day earlier, said the reports published in India were unfounded, stating that Chinese forces were retreating from Finger 4 in the Pangong Lake area. The newspaper claims that no consensus has been reached on the withdrawal of Indian, Chinese soldiers, cannons and weapons vehicles from the front fronts in eastern Ladakh, while reports published in India claimed that China and the Indian Army had The deadlock between last May may soon come to an end, but the Global Times has denied it and has questioned it.