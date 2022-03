कीव में फंसा भारतीय परिवार, पिता ने वीडियो संदेश से मांगी आपात मदद, बेटे को तेज बुखार, आसपास हो रही लूट

Dr. Rajkumar Santalani, a resident of Jaipur, his wife Dr. Mayuri Mohan Andhare and their two children are still in #Kiev.

Speaking to IANS, Rajkumar said that he spends the night mostly on the balcony of his house to safeguard his family members.