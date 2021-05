कहां गई विदेशों से मिली 300 टन मेडिकल मदद, अस्पतालों में हाहाकार, राज्यों को इंतजार, जिंदगी लेने वाली लापरवाही

🇮🇳 🇺🇸 Cooperation with 🇺🇸 continues! Another flight from U.S.A. arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to 🇺🇸 for its support. pic.twitter.com/EVmf6tTCEX

Urgently need an empty D-type 50kg (7000 litre) oxygen cylinder within the next few hours. It can be picked up anywhere in Delhi or Gurgaon.

Cooperation with UK continues. Welcome another shipment from 🇬🇧 containing 120 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/DImRRKy1rm

India has received 300 tonnes of medical aid in the last 5 days from abroad, but neither medical goods have been sent to the states nor to hospitals.