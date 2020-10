FATF बैठक से पहले पाकिस्तान ने लश्कर, जैश और हक्कानी नेटवर्क पर बंद कर रखी हैं अपनी आंखें

English summary

The month of October has arrived and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, to be held in Paris, from 21 to 23, once again has the full possibility that Pakistan may be hanging on its head, because on the global stage Despite the reprimand and grudge, Pakistan's terror and love for terrorists does not seem to be diminishing and the terrorist organizations Lashkar, Jaish and Haqqani are still closing their eyes on the network. Therefore, there is every possibility of retaining Pakistan in the gray list even in the upcoming meeting.