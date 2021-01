अब तक बाहुबलियों की 500 करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति जब्त कर चुकी है योगी सरकार, ये रही लिस्ट?

English summary

During the tenure of UP chief Yogi Adityanath, crime and criminals have been tapped the most. From small crime criminals to gangster turn Bahubali leaders in various districts of the state, the Yogi Government consistently shows that CM Yogi is constantly moving towards the destruction of crime and crime-related gangsters. The administration has so far confiscated or demolished illegal assets worth about 500 crore of mafia and criminals in the state.