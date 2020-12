क्या सीएए और एनआरसी की तरह भीषण होगा किसान आंदोलन, क्या है किसानों की तैयारी?

English summary

In the guise of agricultural law, once again the politics of pressure in India seems to be dominating. On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between farmers and the central government agitating against agricultural laws also came to an end, as the farmers 'union is adamant on the opposition to the farmers' interests by closing their eyes, nose and ears to unbridled fears. The bottom line of the fourth round of talks, which lasted for about 8 hours, is that the farmers have said that they will not back down from the demand to repeal the three laws. Once on Saturday, the government will talk to the farmers, whose chances are not positive either.