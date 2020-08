क्यों कांग्रेस को याद आए राम, जिन्होंने कभी राम के अस्तित्व पर ही उठाए थे सवाल?

English summary

The Indian National Congress is going through a transition phase once again, as the Congress took a big U-turn on the Ram temple issue in Ayodhya, after the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 for the construction of the temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama once again in Ram Has expressed faith It is the same Congress party, in which the UPA government in the Supreme Court in an affidavit in 2009 questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram and today when the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya is cleared, then the Congress leader again Ram tunes are popular songs.