सबके सामने आलिया के मुंह से निकला ये शब्द, करन जौहर ने ऐसे लगाई डांट

Sometimes we just dont know if we start swearing and use the F word but I guess it is common I do that myself and then feel guilty later that I may have offended the person I'm conversing with. I think it is cool to be yourself though in public places yes need to be careful. But speak your heart out. Kya Kare yaar ho jaata hain 😉 #aliabhatt #kareenakapoorkhan in conversation with #karanjohar @mumbaifilmfestival @viralbhayani