पहाड़ से बस के गिरते ही खाई में बिछ गईं लाशें, 11 तस्वीरों में दर्दनाक हादसा

    दिल्ली। उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी इलाकों में बसों के खाई में गिरने की घटनाएं लगातार होती रहती हैं। जब बस गहरी खाई में गिरती है तो सवार लोगों के बचने की संभावना बहुत कम रह जाती हैं। यही धूमाकोट इलाके में भी हुआ जब एक बस पहाड़ की ऊंचाई पर बनी सड़क से सीधे नीचे गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। गिरते ही बस के दो टुकड़े हो गए और खाई लाशों से पट गया। दस तस्वीरों के जरिए हादसे की पूरी खबर-

    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    यात्रियों से भरी बस भौन से रामनगर जा रही थी।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    नैनीडांडा इलाके में पिपली-भौन रोड से यह बस खाई में जा गिरी।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    गहरी खाई में गिरते ही बस के टुकड़े-टुकड़े हो गए। तस्वीर में देख सकते हैं कि खाई कितनी गहरी थी।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    वो सड़क जहां से बस नीचे गिरी।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    28 सीटों वाली इस बस में ज्यादा लोग सवार हो गए। बस ओवरलोड होने की वजह से कंट्रोल से बाहर हो गई।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    हादसा इतना भयानक था कि मौके पर ही 44 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    खाई लाशों से पट गया। हर तरफ इधर-उधर बिखरी हुई लाशें थीं।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    लाशों के इस खौफनाक मंजर को देख लोगों की रूह कांप गई।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    मौके पर स्थानीय लोगों की भारी भीड़ जुट गई। पुलिस-प्रशासन के साथ एसडीआरफ की टीम तीन हेलीकॉप्टर के साथ पहुंची।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    हादसे में अधिकांश लोगों की जान चली गई। कुछ घायलों को धूमाकोट अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
    Uttarakhnd Paudi garhwal Dhumakot accident in Pics
    हादसे में अब तक 47 मौत होने की खबर है। बाकियों का इलाज धूमाकोट अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है।

