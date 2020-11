मुस्लिम देशों के विरोध के बीच संयुक्त अरब अमीरात ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों का बचाव किया

English summary

The United Arab Emirates has defended the President of France amid controversy that erupted following French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about Muslims after the murder of a teacher in France over a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Monday dismissed claims that the French President had said something intended to exclude Muslims. He said that we have to listen to what Macron has said in his speech, he does not want the Muslims to be alienated in the West and he is absolutely right.