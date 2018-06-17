हिन्दी

अनुष्का शर्मा का वीडियो शेयर करके बुरे फंसे कोहली, हुए ट्रोल

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    नई दिल्ली। विराट कोहली ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था, जिसमें उनकी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा एक कार वाले सड़क पर कचरा फेंकने की वजह से फटकार लगा रही है। कोहली के इस ट्वीट के बाद लोगों की अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही है। कुछ लोग एक्ट्रेस अनु्ष्का शर्मा के इस एक्ट पर तारीफ कर रहे हैं तो कई लोगों ने इसका मजाक भी बनाया है। इस वीडियो को देखने के बाद लोगों ने यह भी लिखा कि इसका मकसद सिर्फ सोशल मीडिया पर डालना था और ज्यादा कुछ नहीं था।

    अनुष्का शर्मा का वीडियो शेयर करके बुरे फंसे कोहली, हुए ट्रोल


    एक यूजर ने लिखा कि कहा कि अनुष्का शर्मा की प्लास्टिक पर चिंता से ज्यादा सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करना का ज्यादा मकसद था। यूजर ने लिखा ऐसे वक्त पर वीडियो बनाना किसे याद आता है। देखिए लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं

    जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    virat kohli anushka sharma विराट कोहली अनुष्का शर्मा

    English summary
    Tweeple troll Anushka's video of pulling up litterer
    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए
    पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue