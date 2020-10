इसलिए भगोड़े विजय माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण में हो रही है देरी, जानिए विदेश मंत्रालय ने क्या कहा?

English summary

On Thursday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs made a big disclosure on the delay in extradition of fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya from London, saying that Mallya accused of fraud of crores of rupees till the proceedings on Mallya is trapped in the UK. Extradition of India to India is difficult. An official spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs said that Mallya has ended all appeals against the Westminster Magistrate Court's decision.