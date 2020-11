बीजेपी में शामिल होंगे शुभेंदु अधिकारी? कैलाश विजयवर्गीय बोले, 'आते हैं, तो स्वागत किया जाएगा'

English summary

The role for the West Bengal assembly elections has started getting ready. In the wake of the Assembly elections to be held in May, 2021, the change of leaders has started. In this sequence, the speculation has started in the case of Shubhendu Adhikari, who was given the resignation from the ruling TMC on Friday. It is reported that Shubhendu officials can go to BJP. West Bengal BJP in-charge and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has given an invitation, saying that if he comes to BJP, he will be welcomed.