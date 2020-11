मंगलुरु में एक दीवार पर लश्कर के समर्थन में लिखे मिले एक भड़काऊ भित्तिचित्र से मचा हड़कंप

English summary

Inflammatory graffiti written on the wall in Mangalore, TATA district of Karnataka supported by the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the terrorist attacks in the economic capital of India, is making headlines, which reads, 'If provoked', then international Terrorist organizations will be brought into the country. Further written in the mural, do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban to deal with the Sanghis and Manuvists, Lashkar Zindabad. The wall is said to be of an apartment located in Qadri, Mangaluru.