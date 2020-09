School Reopened: 5 महीने बाद आज इन राज्यों में स्कूल पहुंचे बच्चे, जानें कैसा रहा छात्रों का पहला दिन

English summary

Schools have been opened in some states since Monday (21 September) in covid-19 era. Many big states of the country currently refuse to open schools. Currently, Chandigarh, Assam, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir have been opened in the country. Apart from this, schools have also been opened in the North-East states of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The Central Government left the final decision on the state governments to open the school.