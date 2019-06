बेबी बंप को लेकर ट्रोल्स ने उड़ाया मजाक समीरा ने बिकिनी फोटोशूट कराकर दिया ये जवाब

View this post on Instagram

Her soul was too deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end 🧚🏻‍♀️. This is my answer to anyone who feels uncomfortable with me enjoying my pregnant belly 🌟 #liveandletlive . 📷 @_fabian.franco_ #maternityphotography #photoshoot #momtobe #photo #momlife #pregnancy #pregnant #fashion #preggo #preggobelly #sea #beach #positivebodyimage #selflove #acceptance