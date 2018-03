रामविलास पासवान ने की थीं दो शादियां, दूसरी पत्नी के बेटे हैं चिराग, जानिए कुछ खास बातें

India

Ram Vilas Paswan married Rajkumari Devi in 1960s and divorced in 1981. In 1983, he married Reena Sharma , an airhostess and a Punjabi Hindu from Amritsar.They have a son and a daughter. His Son Chirag Paswan is an actor turned Politician from Jamui.