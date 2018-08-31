Stree का फर्स्ट शो देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर क्या रहा लोगों का रिएक्शन, जानिए

नई दिल्ली। राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर की हॉरर कॉमेडी फिल्म 'स्त्री' आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म की कहानी एक सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित बताई जा रही है, जिसमें एक चुड़ैल पुरुषों को उठाकर ले जाती है। फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तारीफ मिल रही है। फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखकर आए लोगों की कैसी है 'स्त्री' को लेकर प्रतिक्रिया, देखिए-

'स्त्री' में राजकुमार राव, पंकज त्रिपाठी, श्रद्धा कपूर और अपारशक्ति खुराना ने मुख्य भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म धर्मेंद, सनी और बॉबी देओल की फिल्म 'यमला पगला दीवाना: फिर से' के साथ रिलीज हुई है। सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स पर नजर डालें तो राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर की हॉरर कॉमेडी धर्मेंद्र और उनके बेटों पर भारी पड़ गई है। ट्विटर पर 'स्त्री' सुबह से ही ट्रेंड कर रही है और लोग #Stree के साथ अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

Rajkummar Rao is in superb form, has mastered the art of winning hearts... #Stree is embellished with winsome acts [Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee add so much fun]... Shraddha Kapoor is perfect... Director Amar Kaushik take a bow! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

#Stree First Half Review.

Have not been entertained this much in 2018.

Easily the best Horror Comedy to come out.

Witty Dialogues, spontaneous perfomances , great camera work, awesome screenplay.

Till now it's an unstoppable winner. @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @amarkaushik — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) August 31, 2018

Finished watching #Stree It has everything what one expect from a Film to enjoy 2 hrs in theatre. I bet you won't find a Single Negative review of #Stree This one is Winner all the way. Amar Kaushik has done it. Full review soon. 7/10* pic.twitter.com/qfMl1HrkyQ — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) August 30, 2018

Ok #stree daraata hai 😱!!

I like the fantastic 4 boys ki Jodi @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi @RajkummarRao loved all dialogue n hasate hai #rajkummar best ho tum n kya dance karte ho @ShraddhaKapoor u make film more beautiful I enjoyed watching u can’t reveal more — RJ Karan (@RJKaran911) August 30, 2018

Just watched #Stree and I must say that this horror comedy is the best among the rest horror comedies..#StreeReview i must say that this movie is a must watch..hats off to dedication of @RajkummarRao @MaddockFilms @ShraddhaKapoor ... — ňomı яѧjpuţ (@lovelyNomi5N) August 31, 2018

#Stree Interval: Apart frm d pretty expected @RajkummarRao, @nowitsabhi springs in an entertaining surprise. Hilarious 1 liners! Sumit Arora's dialogues aren't just funnily written, they're delivered in an amazing way. @ShraddhaKapoor looks BEAUTIFUL!@amarkaushik @MaddockFilms — Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) August 30, 2018

#STREE is damn entertaining. Writers Raj & D.K. did it again. Dialogues by @Sumitaroraa are witty af.

Humour is self aware & smart.@RajkummarRao pulls the character with ease. And finally decent/watchable performance by @ShraddhaKapoor 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/0sCMHstokL — Sukhpreet. (@Sukhxpreet) August 31, 2018

Is there any genre that @RajkummarRao can’t ace? He is so good in everything that he does! Heard about #Stree and his performance in it. Matlab yeh banda alag level pe hai.. he is class apart! 😍 so glad that he is getting his due as an actor.. — Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) August 30, 2018

.@ShraddhaKapoor delivers a commendable performance and does total justice to her character. @RajkummarRao is the MOST talented actor of Hindi Film Industry. He has mastered at the art of slipping into each and every character with utmost conviction and #Stree is no different! — Himesh (@himeshmankad) August 31, 2018

#Stree is genuinely scary and funny in parts and has something for everyone. @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj succeed in recreating the #Newton magic. @ShraddhaKapoor proves to be the movie's X-Factor. A must watch! P.S. Stay tuned to my detailed review. pic.twitter.com/8WJkXoHjfn — Murtaza Ali Khan (@apotofvestiges) August 30, 2018

Casting of the movie is amazing.@Aparshakti & @nowitsabhi are fantastic throughout, while all the @TripathiiPankaj scenes are so hilarious...

Loved the movie, well made entertaining horror-comedy. Cons : Back ground score in horror scenes. First half > Second Half.#Stree — Sukhpreet. (@Sukhxpreet) August 31, 2018

The entertaining #Stree is a clear winner among the two Hindi releases this Friday. Go for it and have a good time with @RajkummarRao and @TripathiiPankaj in particular ignoring its avoidble flaws. Cheers! — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) August 31, 2018

Plz go n watch #Stree A rare combination of horror n comedy that spooks n tickles you in equal measures. Add to that some really fine performances, superb dialogues n nice camera work. Great job @amarkaushik @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti #Abhishek — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) August 31, 2018

#Stree - @RajkummarRao shows once again that he is the man for all seasons. He come up with an impeccable flawless act and is just the perfect actor for the small town character that he plays in the film. He is hilarious in comic scenes and also does well at dramatic points - 2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 30, 2018

Just watched #Stree ! Superb blend of horror and comedy! @amarkaushik @MaddockFilms 👌🏻♥️ @RajkummarRao birthday boy you were fab as always! @TripathiiPankaj sir u are outstanding 🙌🏻 ! @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi u guys made me crack & how! & @ShraddhaKapoor u looked stunning! — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 30, 2018

It’s so good to see horror comedy done right in a Hindi film. Congratulations to the entire team of #Stree @amarkaushik #Dinoo @RajkummarRao #AbhishekBanerjee @Aparshakti #PankajTripathi @ShraddhaKapoor 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 go watch it for a good laugh with a tinge of spook! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2018

