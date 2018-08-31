  • search

Stree का फर्स्ट शो देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर क्या रहा लोगों का रिएक्शन, जानिए

By Akansha Singh
    नई दिल्ली। राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर की हॉरर कॉमेडी फिल्म 'स्त्री' आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म की कहानी एक सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित बताई जा रही है, जिसमें एक चुड़ैल पुरुषों को उठाकर ले जाती है। फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तारीफ मिल रही है। फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखकर आए लोगों की कैसी है 'स्त्री' को लेकर प्रतिक्रिया, देखिए-

    'स्त्री' में राजकुमार राव, पंकज त्रिपाठी, श्रद्धा कपूर और अपारशक्ति खुराना ने मुख्य भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म धर्मेंद, सनी और बॉबी देओल की फिल्म 'यमला पगला दीवाना: फिर से' के साथ रिलीज हुई है। सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स पर नजर डालें तो राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर की हॉरर कॉमेडी धर्मेंद्र और उनके बेटों पर भारी पड़ गई है। ट्विटर पर 'स्त्री' सुबह से ही ट्रेंड कर रही है और लोग #Stree के साथ अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

    ये भी पढ़ें: स्वरा भास्कर के मास्टरबेशन सीन पर पायल रोहतगी ने किया कमेंट, एक्ट्रेस ने यूं दिया करारा जवाब

    English summary
    Rajukmmar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor Film 'Stree' Is Getting Lot Of Praise On Social Media.

