दशहरे पर चीन बार्डर पर शस्त्र पूजन करेंगे राजनाथ सिंह, सिक्किम दौरे पर जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री

English summary

On the occasion of Dussehra, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Sikkim during the ongoing deadlock in East Ladakh between India and China, where the Defense Minister will do arms worship on the border adjacent to China. According to the army, the defense minister will visit LAC in Sikkim sector on October 23-34 and duly perform arms worship at the border. During this time, the defense minister will also inaugurate several strategic bridges.