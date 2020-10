पुलवामा हमलाः शशि थरूर बोले, क्या सैनिकों की सुरक्षा की उम्मीद करने के लिए कांग्रेस माफी मांगे?

English summary

Since the confession made by Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary in the National Assembly on the Pulwama attack, the BJP has been continuously attacking the Congress and is constantly appealing for its apology. Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor retaliated, dismissing the question of apologizing for the Congress' response to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, and asked if the Congress should apologize for expecting the security of soldiers.