कांग्रेस की जीत पर PM मोदी ने दी बधाई, कहा- जनता का जनादेश विनम्रता से स्वीकार

India

नई दिल्ली। पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे सामने आने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर जीत के लिए कांग्रेस और टीआरएस और मिजोरम नेशनल फ्रंट पार्टी को बधाई दी। पीएम ने तेलंगाना में केसीआर को, मिजोरम में मिजो नेशनल फ्रंट को जीत के लिए बधाई दी। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान में कांग्रेस की जीत के लिए बधाई दी। उन्होंने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि भाजपा परिवार के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राज्य चुनावों में दिन रात जी-जान से मेहनत की। मैं उनकी कड़ी मेहनत को सलाम करता हूं।

I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

We accept the people’s mandate with humility.

Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram.

Congratulations to the Congress for their victories.

The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork.

Victory and defeat are an integral part of life.

Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India.