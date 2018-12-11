चुनाव परिणाम 
मध्‍य प्रदेश - 230
PartyLW
CONG3777
BJP3574
IND14
OTH20
राजस्थान - 199
PartyLW
CONG099
BJP073
IND0118
OTH113
छत्तीसगढ़ - 90
PartyLW
CONG2939
BJP78
BSP+43
OTH00
तेलंगाना - 119
PartyLW
TRS088
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH03
मिज़ोरम - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    कांग्रेस की जीत पर PM मोदी ने दी बधाई, कहा- जनता का जनादेश विनम्रता से स्वीकार

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे सामने आने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर जीत के लिए कांग्रेस और टीआरएस और मिजोरम नेशनल फ्रंट पार्टी को बधाई दी। पीएम ने तेलंगाना में केसीआर को, मिजोरम में मिजो नेशनल फ्रंट को जीत के लिए बधाई दी। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान में कांग्रेस की जीत के लिए बधाई दी। उन्होंने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि भाजपा परिवार के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राज्य चुनावों में दिन रात जी-जान से मेहनत की। मैं उनकी कड़ी मेहनत को सलाम करता हूं।

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: We accept the peoples mandate with humility

    उन्होंने कहा कि हम जनादेश को स्वीकार करते हैं और उसका सम्मान करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इन मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ में लंबे वक्त तक शासन के लिए वहां की जनता का दिल से धन्यवाद करता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी की सरकार ने राजस्थान, एमपी और छत्तीसगढ़ में जन कल्याण के लिए काम किया।

    English summary
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: We accept the people's mandate with humility.
