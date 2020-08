दिल्ली में मोबाइल ऐप से OPD अप्वॉइंमेंट ले सकेंगी गर्भवती महिलाएं, CM केजरीवाल ने किया उद्घाटन

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually launches a mobile app and online OPD appointment system of Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya. He says, "Around 10,000 deliveries happen at this hospital in a year. Its capacity will be increased from 106 beds to 281 beds." pic.twitter.com/bZj3oqZ252

English summary

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the online OPD registration system in Sri Dada Dev Friendship and Infant Hospital through mobile app. Through video conferencing, CM Kejriwal told that this hospital has about 10,000 deliveries a year. Also, he informed that the capacity of Shri Dada Dev Friendship and Infant Hospital will soon be increased from 106 beds to 281 beds.