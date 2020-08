जानिए, कितनी भारतीय हैं अमेरिकी उपराष्ट्रपति पद की डेमोक्रेटिक दावेदार कमला हैरिस?

English summary

Kamala Harris, an Indian-American American citizen of the US, who was made the Vice Presidential candidate from the Democratic Party in the US presidential election 2020, is making headlines among Indians settled in India and America because of her first name Kamala, but the question is whether Kamala Harris is fascinated by Hindu culture and Indianism. The answer has been given by Kamala Harris in the autobiography, 'The Truth We Told', written in 2018.