YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में जनवरी राशिफल 2023 वार्षिक राशिफल 2023 प्यार का राशिफल 2023 करियर राशिफल 2023 कोरोना वायरस फ्लैशबैक-2022
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    PM Modi Mother Health Live: मां से मुलाकात कर अस्पताल से निकले पीएम मोदी, डॉक्टर बोले- हालत स्थिर

    पीएम मोदी की मां अस्पताल में भर्ती (PM Modi Mother Heeraben Health Live News): पीएम मोदी की मां (Heeraben Modi) बीमार हैं। उनको अहमदाबाद के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। फिलहाल उनकी हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है।
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    PM Modi Mother Heeraben Health (पीएम मोदी की मां हीराबेन की तबीयत) Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन की तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ गई थी, जिसके बाद तुरंत उनको अहमदाबाद के यूएन मेहता इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कार्डियोलॉजी एंड रिसर्च सेंटर में भर्ती करवाया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी बुधवार दोपहर दिल्ली से अहमदाबाद पहुंचे। एयरपोर्ट से वो सीधे अस्पताल गए और अपनी मां से मुलाकात कर उनका हाल जाना। डॉक्टरों की टीम ने भी हीरा बा के स्वास्थ्य का अपडेट पीएम को दिया। फिलहाल उनकी स्थिति स्थिर बताई जा रही है। पढ़ें इस खबर से जुड़ा हर अपडेट लाइव-

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:35 PM, 28 Dec
    पीएम मोदी मां से मुलाकात कर बाहर आ गए हैं।
    5:18 PM, 28 Dec
    पीएम मोदी की मां की हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है।
    4:46 PM, 28 Dec
    कांग्रेस विधायक जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मोदी जी की मां हीरा बा के अस्पताल में दाखिल होने की दुखद ख़बर सामने आई है। पूरे देश की दुआ उनके साथ है। मुझे विश्वास है वे जल्द ठीक होकर घर लौटेगी।
    4:44 PM, 28 Dec
    अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर पीएम मोदी की मां के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की।
    4:36 PM, 28 Dec
    अस्पताल के डॉक्टर पीएम को हीरा बा के स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी जानकारी दे रहे हैं।
    4:35 PM, 28 Dec
    कुछ देर पहले गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री भी अस्पताल गए थे।
    4:34 PM, 28 Dec
    पीएम ने मां से मुलाकात कर उनका हालचाल जाना।
    4:34 PM, 28 Dec
    पीएम मोदी एयरपोर्ट से सीधे अस्पताल पहुंचे।
    4:26 PM, 28 Dec
    अस्पताल के मुताबिक हीरा बा की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है।
    4:26 PM, 28 Dec
    पीएम मोदी की मां को कफ की दिक्कत बताई जा रही।
    4:25 PM, 28 Dec
    यूएन मेहता इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कार्डियोलॉजी एंड रिसर्च सेंटर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां भर्ती हैं।

    'मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनंत और अनमोल है', राहुल गांधी ने की PM मोदी की मां के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना'मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनंत और अनमोल है', राहुल गांधी ने की PM मोदी की मां के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना

    Comments
    परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक गुजरात समाचार  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi gujarat ahmedabad

    English summary
    PM Modi mother Heeraben Modi gujarat Ahmedabad hospital health update live
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X