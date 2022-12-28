PM Modi Mother Health Live: मां से मुलाकात कर अस्पताल से निकले पीएम मोदी, डॉक्टर बोले- हालत स्थिर
PM Modi Mother Heeraben Health (पीएम मोदी की मां हीराबेन की तबीयत) Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन की तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ गई थी, जिसके बाद तुरंत उनको अहमदाबाद के यूएन मेहता इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कार्डियोलॉजी एंड रिसर्च सेंटर में भर्ती करवाया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी बुधवार दोपहर दिल्ली से अहमदाबाद पहुंचे। एयरपोर्ट से वो सीधे अस्पताल गए और अपनी मां से मुलाकात कर उनका हाल जाना। डॉक्टरों की टीम ने भी हीरा बा के स्वास्थ्य का अपडेट पीएम को दिया। फिलहाल उनकी स्थिति स्थिर बताई जा रही है। पढ़ें इस खबर से जुड़ा हर अपडेट लाइव-
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad after meeting his mother Heeraben Modi, who is admitted there
As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/HWkJr7Qvq7— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
आदरणीय श्रीमती हीराबेन मोदी जी के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 28, 2022
#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted
As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
'मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनंत और अनमोल है', राहुल गांधी ने की PM मोदी की मां के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना
