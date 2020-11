मुंबई पुलिस के बजाय बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट पहुंच गईं एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत, केस रद्द करने की लगाई गुहार

English summary

Kangana has moved the Bombay High Court in a sedition case filed by Mumbai Police against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli and has demanded the High Court to quash the case. On 17 October, Kangana and sister Rangoli Chandel were booked for sedition by the Mumbai police for spreading communal tension through social media and making objectionable comments on the judges, but instead of appearing before the Mumbai police, dismiss the case Kangana reached the High Court.