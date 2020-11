तब्लीगी मरकज की मीडिया रिपोर्टिंग पर केंद्र के जवाब पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जताई नाराजगी

English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the central government's affidavit in the case relating to the media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at the start of the Corona epidemic, saying that the Center should consider setting up a regulatory mechanism to deal with the spread of fake news on TV needed. The Supreme Court has given the above response to the response filed by the Center on the petitions, denouncing the media reporting of the Tabligi Jamaat case as communal and false.