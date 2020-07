इसलिए बॉलीवुड क्वीन कंगना रानौत को विवादों से डर क्यों नहीं लगता?

English summary

Kangana Ranaut, who is among the top three actresses in the Bollywood industry due to her hard work and struggle, is known for her bold, bold and bold style. After the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has climbed up a notch in the case of Ranaut Babaki and has targeted many of Bollywood's most famous film actors, directors and filmmakers. Sometimes Kangana is also alone, yet she stands firmly.