जानिए, विभिन्न दलों की घरेलू वैक्सीन के खिलाफ क्या है राय, सपा प्रमुख ने सबसे पहले खोला मोर्चा

English summary

In the midst of the Corona crisis, the politics that started in India after the approval of two domestic Corona vaccines on New Year is now emerging as a new crisis, which was started by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that this vaccine is from BJP and not it Will get it installed. He said, he does not trust the BJP. However, after his statement, he had to become a victim of a lot of trolls on social media. At the same time, BSP, which was an ally in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, further increased the travails of Akhilesh Yadav by welcoming the vaccine.