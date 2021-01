महागठबंधन में फिर शामिल होगा जदयू?, CM नीतीश कुमार की चुप्पी के क्या हैं मायने?

English summary

Before the results of Bihar assembly elections 2020, RJD and Grand Alliance leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is being projected as the next Chief Minister of Bihar, has once seen blossoms. The reason is an internal tussle between the BJP and JDU, the two main constituents of the NDA. This sourness has become more vocal after 6 MLAs in JDU have joined BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. Though Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has remained silent on the matter, JDU leaders have expressed their displeasure on the surface through their statements.