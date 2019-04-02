India

oi-Ankur Kumar

नई दिल्‍ली। पाकिस्तानी एयर फोर्स द्वारा 27 फरवरी को जम्मू कश्मीर के मेंधार इलाके में फायर किए हुए 3-4 बम जो ब्लास्ट नहीं हुए थे, को भारतीय वायुसेना और भारतीय सेना मिलकर नष्‍ट कर दिया है।

Sources: Indian Air Force&Army to destroy three to four unexploded bombs fired by the Pakistan Air Force in the Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. The Pakistani bombs were fired on Feb 27 and didn't explode after release from their Mirage-III combat planes