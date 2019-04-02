  • search
जयाप्रदा ने आजम खान के बारे में किए कई खुलासे
    पाकिस्‍तान ने LOC पर फेंका था बम, फटा नहीं, भारतीय सेना ने किया नष्‍ट

    By
    |

    नई दिल्‍ली। पाकिस्तानी एयर फोर्स द्वारा 27 फरवरी को जम्मू कश्मीर के मेंधार इलाके में फायर किए हुए 3-4 बम जो ब्लास्ट नहीं हुए थे, को भारतीय वायुसेना और भारतीय सेना मिलकर नष्‍ट कर दिया है।

    पाकिस्‍तान ने LOC पर फेंका था बम, फटा ही नहीं, भारतीय सेना ने किया नष्‍ट
      

    Read Also- बनिहाल ब्लास्ट: CRPF काफिले के पास कार धमाका करने वाले आरोपी ने कबूला जुर्म, देखें VIDEO

    Read more about:

    indian airforce indian army pakistan loc kashmir भारतीय वायुसेना पाकिस्‍तान एलओसी जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर

    English summary
    Indian Air Force and Army destroyed unexploded bombs fired by the Pakistan Air Force in the Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir.
