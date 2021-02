Gujarat civic polls Live : गुजरात निकाय चुनाव के लिए 6 बड़े शहरों में वोटिंग जारी, अमित शाह ने डाला वोट

Gujarat local body polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members casts his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/YlgnCji7Lf

Gujarat local body polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members casts his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/YlgnCji7Lf

English summary

Voting in the civic polls in six major cities of Gujarat is underway amid tight security and adherence to COVID-19 norms, officials said. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm