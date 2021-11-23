YouTube
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी को नहीं मिली रैली की अनुमति
    गलवान के वीरों को वीर-चक्र: चीनी फौज से मातृभूमि की रक्षा करते शहीद हुए सैनिकों के परिजन सम्मानित

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    नई दिल्ली। चीनी सेना के नापाक मंसूबे ध्वस्त कर मातृभूमि की रक्षा करते हुए पिछले साल शहीद हुए भारतीय सेना के जांबाजों के परिजनों को सम्मानित किया गया है। कई वीर-पुरुषों को महावीर चक्र और वीर चक्र प्रदान किया गया। शहीद कर्नल संतोष बाबू महावीर चक्र से नवाजे गए।उनके अलावा ऑपरेशन स्नो-लेपर्ड का हिस्सा रहे नायब सूबेदार नूडूराम सोरेन, हवलदार के पिलानी, नायक दीपक सिंह और सिपाही गुरतेज सिंह को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया।

    Galwan martyrs honoured

    आज महावीर चक्र के लिए कर्नल संतोष बाबू की मां और पत्नी दिल्ली आईं, जहां राष्ट्रपति ने उन्हें पुरस्कृत किया। वहीं, पिछले साल जून में गलवान घाटी में चीनी सेना द्वारा किए गए शातिर हमले के खिलाफ भारतीय सेना के "ऑपरेशन स्नो लेपर्ड" में वीरतापूर्ण लड़े और शहीद हुए कई अन्य जवानों के परिजन भी राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने सम्मानित किए।

    जिनमें नायब सूबेदार नुदूराम सोरेन भी थे, जिन्हें मरणोपरांत वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया। राष्ट्रपति ने उनकी पत्नी को पुरस्कृत किया। उनके अलावा हवलदार के. पलानी को भी उनकी वीरतापूर्ण कार्रवाई के लिए मरणोपरांत वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया।

    इसी तरह नायक दीपक सिंह की पत्नी को पुरस्कार दिया गया। सिपाही गुरतेज सिंह को भी मरणोपरांत वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया। वह भी ऑपरेशन स्नो लेपर्ड के दौरान गलवान में चीनी सेना का सामना करते हुए शहीद हुए थे। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उनके माता-पिता को पुरस्कार दिया।

    गलवान में चीनी सेना का बहादुरी से सामना करने और वीरतापूर्ण कार्रवाई के लिए हवलदार तेजेंद्र सिंह को भी वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया। गंभीर रूप से घायल होने के बाद भी तेजेंद्र मोर्चे पर डटे रहे थे। राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने उन्हें वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया।

    भारतीय फौजियों ने लद्दाख में आज ही के दिन लिखी थी रेजांगला की शौर्य गाथा, आज इन्हें ही सलाम करने पहुंचे हैं रक्षामंत्रीभारतीय फौजियों ने लद्दाख में आज ही के दिन लिखी थी रेजांगला की शौर्य गाथा, आज इन्हें ही सलाम करने पहुंचे हैं रक्षामंत्री

    राष्ट्रपति ने इनके अलावा भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल विवेक आर चौधरी, नौसेना प्रमुख वाइस एडमिरल आर हरि कुमार को आज परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किया। वहीं, सैन्य सचिव लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव सिरोही ने उत्तम युद्ध सेवा मेडल हासिल किया।

    English summary
    Galwan martyrs honoured today: parents received awards from President In Delhi
