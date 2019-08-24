Live: एम्स से घर ले जाया जा रहा अरुण जेटली का पार्थिव शरीर

  • search
    नई दिल्ली। पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री और राज्यसभा सांसद अरुण जेटली का शनिवार को एम्स में निधन हो गया। शनिवार को दोपहर 12 बजकर 07 मिनट पर अरुण जेटली ने अंतिम सांस ली। बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता अरुण जेटली को 9 अगस्त को एम्स में लाया गया था, जहां उनको लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर रखा गया था। शुक्रवार को अरुण जेटली की हालत और बिगड़ गई थी। मोदी सरकार के पहले कार्यकाल में मंत्रिमंडल का अहम हिस्सा रहे जेटली ने इस बार अपनी खराब सेहत का हवाला देते हुए मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने से इनकार कर दिया था।

    former finance minister arun jaitley passes away at age of 67 live updates

    ये भी पढ़ें: अरुण जेटली प्रोफाइल: छात्र नेता, देश के सबसे महंगे वकील से वित्तमंत्री तक का सफर

    3:16 PM, 24 Aug
    एम्स से घर ले जाया जा रहा अरुण जेटली का पार्थिव शरीर
    3:15 PM, 24 Aug
    मुझे अपने भाई और मेरे गुरु के निधन पर गहरा दुख हुआ है। वह अपनी सलाह से हम सभी की मदद के लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध रहते थे, पीयूष गोयल
    3:13 PM, 24 Aug
    जेपी नड्डा- उनके पार्थिव शव को जल्द ही उनके आवास पर ले जाया जाएगा। कल सुबह 10 बजे के आसपास उनके पार्थिव शरीर को भाजपा मुख्यालय ले जाया जाएगा
    2:52 PM, 24 Aug
    कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने अरुण जेटली के निधन पर जताया शोक
    2:37 PM, 24 Aug
    जेटली का पार्थिव शरीर कल बीजेपी दफ्तर लाया जाएगा
    2:33 PM, 24 Aug
    देश के प्रख्यात विधिवेत्ता एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध हूं। जेटली जी छात्र जीवन में ही भाजपा से जुड़े, आपातकाल के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज मुखर की एवं आजीवन सकारात्मक राजनीति के साथ माँ भारती की सेवा करते रहे- सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
    2:26 PM, 24 Aug
    पूर्व वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन, कल दोपहर होगा अंतिम संस्कार
    1:52 PM, 24 Aug
    पूर्व वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली के निधन पर कांग्रेस ने शोक जताया और उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की
    1:51 PM, 24 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति- वह एक शक्तिशाली बुद्धिजीवी, एक योग्य प्रशासक थे, जेटली के निधन से गहरा दुख पहुंचा है
    1:50 PM, 24 Aug
    झारखंड के सीएम- अरुण जेटली जी के विचार सदैव हमारा मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। उनकी शानदार भाषण शैली पक्ष और विपक्ष दोनों को मुग्ध करने की क्षमता रखती थी। देश के विकास में उनका योगदान सदैव याद किया जाएगा
    1:39 PM, 24 Aug
    फ्रांस के राजदूत ने जेटली के निधन पर जताया शोक- मैं अरुण जेटली के परिवार और प्रियजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रदान करता हूं
    1:34 PM, 24 Aug
    राजनाथ सिंह- अभी अभी अरुण जेटली के निधन की जानकारी मिली,वह देश के लिए, सरकार के लिए और पार्टी के लिए एक धरोहर थे
    1:24 PM, 24 Aug
    पीएम मोदी ने कहा- भाजपा और अरुण जेटली का अटूट बंधन था। एक तेज तर्रार छात्र नेता के रूप में, वह आपातकाल के दौरान लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करने में सबसे आगे थे। वे हमारी पार्टी का बहुत पसंद किया जाने वाला चेहरा बन गए थे
    1:21 PM, 24 Aug
    राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने जेटली के निधन पर जताया शोक, ट्वीट किया- जेटली एक शानदार वकील, एक अनुभवी सांसद और एक प्रतिष्ठित मंत्री थे, उन्होंने राष्ट्र-निर्माण में बहुत योगदान दिया
    1:20 PM, 24 Aug
    पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया- अरुण जेटली एक राजनैतिक दिग्गज थे, जो बौद्धिक और कानूनी रूप से मजबूत थे। वह एक मुखर नेता थे जिन्होंने स्थायी योगदान दिया। उनका जाना बहुत दुखद है। अरुण जेटली की पत्नी संगीता जी और बेटे रोहन से बात की और संवेदना व्यक्त की, ओम शांति
    1:17 PM, 24 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू चेन्नई के दौरे पर थे, जेटली के निधन के बाद दौरा रद्द आ रहे दिल्ली
    1:16 PM, 24 Aug
    पीएम मोदी ने अरुण जेटली की पत्नी और बेटे से बात की, और अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम अपना वर्तमान विदेशी दौरा रद्द ना करें।
    1:15 PM, 24 Aug
    अमित शाह- अरुण जेटली के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। यह मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत नुकसान की तरह है। मैंने पार्टी के एक वरिष्ठ नेता को ही नहीं, बल्कि परिवार के एक महत्वपूर्ण सदस्य को भी खो दिया है
    1:13 PM, 24 Aug
    जेटली की पहचान राजनीति के साथ-साथ एक बड़े वकील की भी रही। वो सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता रहे। उनके परिवार में पत्नी संगीता जेटली और दो बच्चे- रोहन और सोनाली हैं
    1:12 PM, 24 Aug
    लंबे समय से बीमार अरुण जेटली का शनिवार को एम्स में निधन हुआ, वे 67 साल के थे

