Live: एम्स से घर ले जाया जा रहा अरुण जेटली का पार्थिव शरीर
नई दिल्ली। पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री और राज्यसभा सांसद अरुण जेटली का शनिवार को एम्स में निधन हो गया। शनिवार को दोपहर 12 बजकर 07 मिनट पर अरुण जेटली ने अंतिम सांस ली। बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता अरुण जेटली को 9 अगस्त को एम्स में लाया गया था, जहां उनको लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर रखा गया था। शुक्रवार को अरुण जेटली की हालत और बिगड़ गई थी। मोदी सरकार के पहले कार्यकाल में मंत्रिमंडल का अहम हिस्सा रहे जेटली ने इस बार अपनी खराब सेहत का हवाला देते हुए मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने से इनकार कर दिया था।
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on #ArunJaitley : I am deeply pained at the sad demise of my brother and my mentor. He was always available for all of us with his sage advice. It is a great personal loss for me and my family. pic.twitter.com/MWet4eku49— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
BJP Working President, JP Nadda on #ArunJaitley: His mortal remains will be soon taken to his residence. Tomorrow, around 10 am, the mortal remains will be taken to BJP headquarters for people to pay their last respects. Post-afternoon, the cremation will be held a Nigambodh Ghat pic.twitter.com/4St5Cqmtth— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's statement on former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise. pic.twitter.com/P6iQjs0GJJ— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
देश के प्रख्यात विधिवेत्ता एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री श्री @arunjaitley जी के निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध हूं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 24, 2019
जेटली जी छात्र जीवन में ही भाजपा से जुड़े, आपातकाल के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज मुखर की एवं आजीवन सकारात्मक राजनीति के साथ माँ भारती की सेवा करते रहे।
We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019
Vice-President and BJP leader, M Venkaiah Naidu on #ArunJaitley: His death is an irreparable loss for the country and personally to me also. I have no words to express my grief. He was a powerful intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity. pic.twitter.com/ZcaK61eY93— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das tweets, "Saddened by Jaitley ji's demise, BJP family has lost one of its integral members today. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family at this time of grief." pic.twitter.com/ifUSmS8MM5— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow: Just got to know of the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji. He was an asset for the country, for the govt, and for the party. I will leave for Delhi to pay tributes to Arun Jaitley Ji. pic.twitter.com/QytAvzSJ4E— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
PM Modi: BJP & Arun Jaitley Ji had unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting democracy during Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes & ideology to a wide spectrum of society. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/PAQAr2WqFq— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind: Extremely saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building. pic.twitter.com/ErFXGK37kw— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (in file pic) who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/yy30WyD7sM— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour. pic.twitter.com/obQiBh3Cso— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
HM Amit Shah: Deeply pained by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bka1NevxLO— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
