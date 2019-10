VIDEO: ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है की नायरा से जब हजारों की भीड़ में पूछ बैठा शख्स, सिंगल हैं क्या?

View this post on Instagram

Fan : "Naira are you SINGLE" 😜❤ Shivi the smartie was like Mujhay sunaai nahi diaa 🤣🤣 and shivi's blush 😁😁😂😂 The girls in the front row were literally #Shivin fans! They were like NO NO NO WE KNOW NO! 😜🤣🤣 And Me : "Ap naye aaye ho kya?" 😜🤣🤣 . . . #kaira #shivin #yrkkh #Kartik #Naira #kairav #ShivangiJoshi #MohsinKhan #shivinlovebirds💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 #shivinforever @khan_mohsinkhan @shivangijoshi18 No repost ❎❎🙏🏻