#नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक #झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव #निर्भया केस #संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
    CAB Live: मैं लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने और गुमराह न होने की अपील करता हूं: CM सोनोवाल

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के पास होने के बाद जहां बीजेपी खेमे में खुशी है, वहीं दूसरी ओर पूर्वोत्तर के कई राज्यों में बिल के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी है, कांग्रेस ने भी इस विधेयक को संविधान विरोधी बताया है तो इस बिल के खिलाफ इंडियन मुस्लिम लीग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी है, गौरतलब है कि राज्यसभा में बुधवार को ये बिल केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने पेश किया था,बिल के पक्ष में 117 और विपक्ष में 92 वोट पड़े। शिवसेना ने वोटिंग में हिस्सा नहीं लिया, वोटिंग से पहले शिवसेना सांसद वाक आउट कर गए। अब इस बिल को मंजूरी के लिए राष्ट्रपति को भेजा जाएगा, उनकी मंजूरी के बाद ये कानून की शक्ल से लेगा।

      Rajya Sabha में आज Modi Government की अग्नि परीक्षा, CAB पास करा पाएंगे Amit Shah ? | वनइंडिया हिंदी

      Citizenship Amendment Bill

      यह पढ़ें: CAB के लेकर Assam में बवाल, उड़ानें रद्द, ऋचा-गौहर ने पूछा-असम से कोई न्यूज है?

      12:17 PM, 12 Dec
      मैं लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने और गुमराह न होने की अपील करता हूं: असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल
      11:52 AM, 12 Dec
      मैं असम के लोगों से अपील करता हूं कि कुछ लोगों के निहित स्वार्थ के लिए उनके द्वारा चलाए जा रहे प्रॉपगेंडा में शामिल न हों: बीजेपी महासचिव राम माधव
      11:52 AM, 12 Dec
      हमें खुशी है कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक संसद के दोनों सदनों में पारित हो गया है और यह जल्द ही एक अधिनियम बन जाएगा। यह उन लाखों शरणार्थियों को बहुत राहत देगा, जो दशकों पहले भारत आए थे और यहां पर वे बगैर किसी नागरिक की पहचान के रह रहे हैं: बीजेपी महासचिव राम माधव
      11:50 AM, 12 Dec
      गुवाहाटी और असम में मौजूदा अशांति के कारण नॉर्थ ईस्ट यूनाइटेड एफसी और चेन्नइयन एफसी के बीच होने वाला इंडियन सुपर लीग मैच स्थगित कर दिया गया है।
      11:50 AM, 12 Dec
      कांग्रेस के सांसद मणिका टैगोर और अब्दुल खलीक ने लोकसभा में 'नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक बिल के बाद नॉर्थईस्ट में अस्थिरता' को लेकर स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।
      11:09 AM, 12 Dec
      राहुल गांधी को जवाब देते हुए किरण रिजिजू ने लिखा है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के द्वारा सभी शरणार्थियों को हमारे संरक्षित इलाकों में लाया गया, कांग्रेस की पॉलिसी की वजह से अवैध घुसपैठिए नॉर्थ ईस्ट में आ गए, आपके ब्लंडर को अब सुधारा गया है।
      11:09 AM, 12 Dec
      पूर्वोत्तर के हालातों को लेकर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने उच्च स्तरीय बैठक बुलाई।
      10:57 AM, 12 Dec
      मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कपिल सिब्बल इस मामले में पैरवी कर सकते हैं।
      10:57 AM, 12 Dec
      इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ अर्जी दाखिल कर दी है।
      10:19 AM, 12 Dec
      असम में चल रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर शांति की अपील की है, पीएम ने लिखा कि मैं असम के भाईयों-बहनों को भरोसा दिलाता हूं कि CAB के पास होने से आप पर असर नहीं पड़ेगा।
      10:00 AM, 12 Dec
      नागरिकता बिल पर बवाल के बीच आज अमित शाह से मिलने दिल्ली आएंगे मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री।
      10:00 AM, 12 Dec
      नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ आज मुस्लिम लीग सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल करेगा, सूत्रों के मुताबिक याचिका में मांग की गई कि विधेयक को असंवैधानिक करार देते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसे रद्द करे।
      9:12 AM, 12 Dec
      राज्यसभा में टीएमसी संसदीय दल के नेता डेरेक ओ ब्रायन ने 'टीवी चैनलों को इन्फॉर्मेशन ऐंड ब्रॉडकास्टिंग अडवाइजरी' को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्य-घंटे का नोटिस दिया है।
      9:12 AM, 12 Dec
      इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग (IUML) आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ रिट याचिका दायर करेगी।
      8:31 AM, 12 Dec
      CAB को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती देगी जमीअत उलेमा-ए-हिंद: मौलाना सैयद अरशद मदनी
      8:14 AM, 12 Dec
      कांग्रेस ने कहा है कि इस विधेयक को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी जाएगी। कांग्रेस नेता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने कहा कि निकट भविष्य में कोर्ट में इस विधेयक को चैलेंज किया जाएगा।
      7:20 AM, 12 Dec
      इस ऐतिहासिक बिल पारित करने के लिए मैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदीजी का अभिनंदन करता हूं. वो शरणार्थियों के लिए ईश्वर का वरदान साबित हुए हैं.शिवराज सिंह चौहान
      7:19 AM, 12 Dec
      पूर्व सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा- नागरिकता संशोधन बिल से लाखों शरणार्थी भाई-बहनों को नया जीवन मिला: शिवराज सिंह चौहान
      11:10 PM, 11 Dec
      असमः प्रदर्शनकारियों ने छाबुआ और पानीटोला रेलवे स्टेशन में की तोड़फोड़, वहां रखे सामानों में लगाई आग। डिब्रुगढ़ और तिनसुकिया रेलवे स्टेशन को हाई अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।
      10:43 PM, 11 Dec
      मैं पीएम मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का दिल से आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। भारत के संसदीय इतिहास का यह सुनहरा दिन केवल मोदी जी के कारण ही संभव हुआ। इससे कांग्रेस पार्टी और उसके सहयोगियों का असली चेहरा भी सामने आया: सीएम योगी
      10:10 PM, 11 Dec
      एनसीपी के 2 सांसदों मजीद मेनन और वंदना चव्हाण के अनुपस्थित रहने पर एनसीपी नेता प्रफुल्ल पटेल ने कहा- उनमें से एक की तबीयत खराब है जबकि दूसरे के परिवार में शादी है, इसलिए वे सदन में उपस्थित नहीं थे।
      10:01 PM, 11 Dec
      शिवसेना ने लोकसभा में मतदान के बाद राज्यसभा में नागरिकता विधेयक के लिए मतदान नहीं किया, यह एक स्वागत योग्य कदम हैः पी. चिदंबरम
      9:37 PM, 11 Dec
      यह सरकार केवल बड़े वादे करती है लेकिन उनके सभी वादे विफल हो जाते हैं। ममता दीदी ने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में NRC और नागरिकता बिल को लागू नहीं किया जाएगाः डेरेक ओ ब्रायन
      9:37 PM, 11 Dec
      राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर वोटिंग का बहिष्कार करने पर शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत बोले- मेरी पार्टी और मैंने महसूस किया कि जब जवाब ठीक से नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं तो बिल का समर्थन या विरोध करना सही नहीं है।
      9:19 PM, 11 Dec
      शिवसेना के वोटिंग से वॉकआउट पर पी चिदंबरम ने कहा कि, लोकसभा में मतदान के बाद शिवसेना ने विधेयक के लिए राज्यसभा में मतदान नहीं किया, यह एक स्वागत योग्य विकास है।
      9:18 PM, 11 Dec
      नागरिकता बिल के पास होने पर कांग्रेस के अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने कहा- भारत के संवैधानिक इतिहास में आज एक काला दिन है।
      8:55 PM, 11 Dec
      राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है।
      8:50 PM, 11 Dec
      नागरिकता बिल के पक्ष में 125 वोट और विपक्ष में 105 वोट पड़े।
      8:49 PM, 11 Dec
      राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक बहुमत से पारित हो गया है.
      8:16 PM, 11 Dec
      अलग-अलग पार्टियों के सदस्यों की ओर से दिए गए संशोधन प्रस्तावों पर सदन में वोटिंग की जा रही है।
