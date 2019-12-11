CAB Live: मैं लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने और गुमराह न होने की अपील करता हूं: CM सोनोवाल
नई दिल्ली। लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के पास होने के बाद जहां बीजेपी खेमे में खुशी है, वहीं दूसरी ओर पूर्वोत्तर के कई राज्यों में बिल के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी है, कांग्रेस ने भी इस विधेयक को संविधान विरोधी बताया है तो इस बिल के खिलाफ इंडियन मुस्लिम लीग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी है, गौरतलब है कि राज्यसभा में बुधवार को ये बिल केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने पेश किया था,बिल के पक्ष में 117 और विपक्ष में 92 वोट पड़े। शिवसेना ने वोटिंग में हिस्सा नहीं लिया, वोटिंग से पहले शिवसेना सांसद वाक आउट कर गए। अब इस बिल को मंजूरी के लिए राष्ट्रपति को भेजा जाएगा, उनकी मंजूरी के बाद ये कानून की शक्ल से लेगा।
Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal: I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not get misled. (file pic) #CitizenshipAmendmentBill pic.twitter.com/0hq3V4HYMJ BJP General Secy Ram Madhav: Law & order situation in Assam will be effectively monitored & controlled by the state govt. I appeal to the people of Assam that they should not fall prey to the propaganda that is being done by some vested interests. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill https://t.co/afGW8TTvjY pic.twitter.com/gNiaFusqhE BJP General Secy Ram Madhav: We are happy that the #CitizenshipAmendmentBill has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament & it will soon become an Act. It'll give great relief to millions of refugees who came to India decades ago&are living here as stateless people. pic.twitter.com/KYCHpi9TSO Congress MPs Manicka Tagore and Abdul Khaleque have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'highly volatile situation in northeast India after #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019' pic.twitter.com/cBVYC1VaVc No, Rahul Gandhi ji, all the refugees were settled in our protected areas by your Congress Party violating the laws! All illegal migrants entered North-East due to Congress policy. Your blunders are corrected. Now, refugees can't become local/ ST citizens in our protected land! https://t.co/pK6pqIv5VD I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. Derek O'Brien, TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha, has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'I&B advisories to TV channels' pic.twitter.com/EQ73lhRIdL Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will file a writ petition against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in Supreme Court today. CM Yogi Adityanath on #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019: I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This golden day of the Parliamentary history of India became possible only due to Modi ji. It also revealed the true face of Congress party & its allies. pic.twitter.com/w9zwkNdl5j #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 passed in Rajya Sabha;
