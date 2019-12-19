CAA Protest Live: योगेंद्र यादव समेत कई प्रदर्शनकारी हिरासत में लिए गए, यूपी के कई जिलों में भी प्रदर्शन
नई दिल्ली। संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ शुरू हुआ विरोध प्रदर्शन पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों के बाद दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में जारी है। गुरुवार को संशोधित नागरिकता एक्ट और एनआरसी के खिलाफ वाम दलों ने भारत का आह्वान किया है। वहीं, बिहार में वाम दलों के इस बंद को आरएलएसपी, वीआईपी, एचएएम और पप्पू यादव की जन अधिकार पार्टी का भी समर्थन है। गुरुवार सुबह से ही बंद का असर दिखने लगा है। दिल्ली में भी बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारी सड़कों पर उतरे हैं। दिल्ली में संवेदनशील इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू है तो वहीं ऐहतियात के तौर पर 15 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सेवाएं रोक दी गई हैं।
पढ़ें, पल-पल का अपडेट
Sources: There are inputs of mobilising people from neighbouring states of Delhi. A message has been given to all concerned districts to keep a check on all Delhi borders.— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
UP DGP OP Singh: We've made arrests in Mau,Varanasi, Aligarh,Prayagraj&Lucknow.Over 3000 ppl served notices 149 CrPc. We're monitoring on social media, we've made few arrests&kept few people under observation. I appeal to all to not spread fake news&rumours using social media https://t.co/CR4uFtsSMP pic.twitter.com/0RidENcx1C— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019
Hyderabad: Police detain protestors who were holding demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act near Charminar. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5nPiqPr3Kk— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, at Red Fort where Section 144 is imposed: We request protest organizers to hold protests at designated places only. I appeal to all to cooperate with the police. #Delhi #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/7Fnf5aItlB— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Bengaluru City Police: Some people are spreading rumors. We request citizens not to give attention to them. #Karnataka #CitizenshipActProtests pic.twitter.com/kcMR8XD2J3— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by the communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today; Visuals from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/7ypA9bb6fH— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Karnataka: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against the amended #CitizenshipAct & #NRC. Visuals from Mysore Bank Circle area. Section 144 is imposed in the city. pic.twitter.com/f3LIjzqOHu— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Karnataka: Police has detained historian Ramachandra Guha during protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru. (file pic) #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/iW7HkllXc3— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
#WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi: Large number of protesters in Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/ZCIR2zsBZ4— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi: Police detain protesters near Red Fort. Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/aIARu0hM2o pic.twitter.com/gwrn4HlDuH— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Karnataka: Consortium of Left wing & Muslim organisation hold protest in Kalaburagi against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Police have detained more than 20 protesters. pic.twitter.com/DzDZXcknYo— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Muslim organisations in Chandigarh hold protest against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. pic.twitter.com/HpjLEctcQ9— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Ahmedabad Police: No permission has been given for rally or protest for today. Request citizens to adhere to law. #CitizenshipAct #Gujarat— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
DMRC: Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. pic.twitter.com/19MOGXam42— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi: Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/xFI1WsfOO4— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
DMRC: Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. https://t.co/6EFy6nChIp— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has held a meeting with senior police officers including Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao today and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incident, in the view of protests against #CitizenshipAct and NRC https://t.co/GqKrqnEmgZ— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim orgs in Karnataka today in protest against #CitizenshipAct&NRC; Sec 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural Dist. from 6 am today for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/7AIQpkNPTh— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
