  • search
चर्चा में #IPL-2020 की नीलामी #नागरिकता संशोधन कानून #निर्भया केस #झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
अभी सब्सक्राइव करें  
CAA Protest: हिरासत में लिए गए रामचंद्र गुहा
View Sample
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA Protest Live: योगेंद्र यादव समेत कई प्रदर्शनकारी हिरासत में लिए गए, यूपी के कई जिलों में भी प्रदर्शन

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ शुरू हुआ विरोध प्रदर्शन पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों के बाद दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में जारी है। गुरुवार को संशोधित नागरिकता एक्ट और एनआरसी के खिलाफ वाम दलों ने भारत का आह्वान किया है। वहीं, बिहार में वाम दलों के इस बंद को आरएलएसपी, वीआईपी, एचएएम और पप्पू यादव की जन अधिकार पार्टी का भी समर्थन है। गुरुवार सुबह से ही बंद का असर दिखने लगा है। दिल्ली में भी बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारी सड़कों पर उतरे हैं। दिल्ली में संवेदनशील इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू है तो वहीं ऐहतियात के तौर पर 15 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सेवाएं रोक दी गई हैं।

    citizenship amendment act: bharat bandh called by left parties over CAA and NRC Live updates

    पढ़ें, पल-पल का अपडेट

    ये भी पढ़ें: CAA के खिलाफ लेफ्ट का भारत बंद, बेंगलुरू-UP में धारा-144 लागू, बिहार में CPI कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोकी ट्रेन

      Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) के खिलाफ Left Parties का Bharat Bandh | वनइंडिया हिंदी

      Newest First Oldest First
      12:14 PM, 19 Dec
      पिछले 24 घंटे में दिल्ली में कुछ विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए जो व्हाट्सऐप ग्रुपों के माध्यम से लोगों को संगठित करने कर आयोजित किए गए थे, लेकिन कोई भी संगठन इसकी जिम्मेदारी लेने के लिए नहीं आया है- सूत्र
      12:12 PM, 19 Dec
      प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए दिल्ली में अब तक 16 मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद
      12:12 PM, 19 Dec
      सूत्र- दिल्ली के पड़ोसी राज्यों से लोगों को जुटाने के इनपुट मिले, संबंधित जिलों को दिल्ली-सीमा पर एक नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया गया
      12:03 PM, 19 Dec
      मऊ, वाराणसी, अलीगढ़, प्रयागराज और लखनऊ में प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया गया, 3000 लोगों को सीआरपीसी-149 का नोटिस- डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
      11:59 AM, 19 Dec
      योगेंद्र यादव समेत कई प्रदर्शनकारी हिरासत में लिए गए, दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू
      11:58 AM, 19 Dec
      हैदराबाद में चार मिनार के सामने प्रदर्शन करने वालों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया
      11:56 AM, 19 Dec
      हम आयोजकों से अनुरोध करते हैं कि वे निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही विरोध प्रदर्शन करें, लाल किले के आसपास धारा 144 लागू है, अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें- दिल्ली पुलिस, PRO
      11:41 AM, 19 Dec
      बेंगलुरु पुलिस ने लोगों से अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना देने की अपील की
      11:40 AM, 19 Dec
      मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक वाम दलों के मार्च को दिल्ली पुलिस की अनुमति नहीं
      11:40 AM, 19 Dec
      बेंगलुरु में वामदलों ने नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन
      11:39 AM, 19 Dec
      इतिहासकार रामचंद्र गुहा को कर्नाटक पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया
      11:23 AM, 19 Dec
      दिल्ली के लाल किला इलाके में बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारी जमा, इलाके में धारा 144 लागू है
      11:17 AM, 19 Dec
      लाल किले के पास बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारी इकट्ठा
      11:11 AM, 19 Dec
      लाल किले के पास के इलाके में प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया गया, इलाके में धारा 144 है लागू
      11:02 AM, 19 Dec
      कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी में मुस्लिम संगठनों और वामदलों का प्रदर्शन
      10:59 AM, 19 Dec
      चंडीगढ़ में मुस्लिम संगठन कर रहे नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
      10:49 AM, 19 Dec
      नागरिकता कानून और NRC के विरोध में वामदलों का भारत बंद, केंद्रीय सचिवालय मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट बंद, इंटरचेंज सेवा जारी रहेगी
      10:33 AM, 19 Dec
      अहमदाबाद में किसी तरह के प्रदर्शन की अनुमति नहीं, पुलिस ने कानून का पालन करने की अपील की
      10:30 AM, 19 Dec
      पटेल चौक, लोक कल्याण मार्ग, उद्योग भवन, आईटीओ, प्रगति मैदान और खान मार्केट मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट बंद
      10:30 AM, 19 Dec
      लाल किले के आसपास धारा 144 लागू, वामदलों ने बुलाया है बंद
      10:09 AM, 19 Dec
      जामिया, शाहीन बाग, जसोला और मुनिरका मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट बंद
      10:08 AM, 19 Dec
      लाल किला, जामा मस्जिद, चांदनी चौक और विश्वविद्यालय मेट्रो स्टेशन के एंट्री और एग्जिट बंद
      10:00 AM, 19 Dec
      लाल किले के आसपास के इलाके में धारा 144 लागू
      10:00 AM, 19 Dec
      लाल किला से शहीद भगत सिंह पार्क तक होने वाले मार्च को प्रशासन की अनुमति नहीं
      9:42 AM, 19 Dec
      मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक वाम दलों के मार्च को दिल्ली पुलिस की अनुमति नहीं
      9:29 AM, 19 Dec
      कर्नाटक के सीएम बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की, बेंगलुरु सहित कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू
      9:19 AM, 19 Dec
      बेंगलुरु- बंद के आह्वान को देखते हुए टाउन हाल एरिया में भारी संख्या में पुलिस की तैनाती
      9:07 AM, 19 Dec
      राजधानी दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में लेफ्ट पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन हो रहा है
      9:07 AM, 19 Dec
      यूपी पुलिस की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है और लोगों को अपने बच्चों को किसी भी सम्मेलन में शामिल न होने देने की सलाह दी गई है। पूरे यूपी में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है
      9:06 AM, 19 Dec
      नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ बुलाए गए इस बंद को देखते हुए कर्नाटक के कई शहरों में 3 दिनों के लिए धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है
      READ MORE

      जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

      अधिक बिहार समाचार

      देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
      Read more about:

      amit shah citizenship amendment act rlsp congress vip nrc bihar delhi police बिहार पटना वाम दल गृह मंत्रालय अमित शाह एनआरसी

      English summary
      citizenship amendment act: bharat bandh called by left parties over CAA and NRC Live updates
      For Daily Alerts
      तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue