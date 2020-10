छत्तीसगढ़ः DGP ने मासूम को सिगरेट की बट जलाने वाले पुलिसकर्मी को बर्खास्त करने के आदेश दिए

English summary

The Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday arrested a policeman accused of stalking a one-and-a-half-year-old innocent girl with cigarettes and molesting and assaulting her mother in Balod district of Chhattisgarh. Balod SP Jitendra Singh Meena said that the accused policeman absconded after committing the crime on Thursday night, which was caught in the morning from Bhilai town of Durg, neighboring district.