कैंसर से पीड़ित महिला ने ट्विंकल खन्ना को लिखा भावुक संदेश, आंखों में आए आंसू

Words are powerful creatures.They are bridges. They are conduits. They are sanctuaries. Mine gave a stranger joy, hers moved me deeply. I wrote back to her this morning and as odd as it seems, I was crying. For someone I don’t know and perhaps for all the people I have lost. I read her note and a tiny word stood out. Kids. Pain doesn’t frighten mothers, our bodies have been ripped in half before, it is the thought of the pain that our children will feel because of our absence that smashes us to bits. I wish this brave woman and her children all the strength in the world.