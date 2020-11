बॉलीवुड की वो बिंदास अभिनेत्रियां, जिन्होंने आगे बढ़कर एक मुस्लिम को चुना अपना हमसफ़र?

English summary

In the Bollywood industry, there has often been a tradition of marriage beyond religion and caste, where actors and actresses are free to take decisions for their life and break down the walls of traditional religion and caste at the time of marriage, but Bollywood On peeking out, it is listed in a new type of crime, which is named Love Jihad. Several states have been announced to enact legislation to control this. In such a situation, the question arises that beyond religion and caste, such independent people are only in Bollywood?