LIVE: इस्तीफे के बाद बोलीं महबूबा मुफ्ती- जम्मू-कश्मीर में बाहुबली नीति नहीं चलेगी

नई दिल्ली। जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीजेपी-पीडीपी गठबंधन टूट गया है। दिल्ली में बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के घर हुई अहम बैठक के बाद बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार से समर्थन वापस ले लिया है। बीजेपी नेता राम माधव ने इस फैसले की जानकारी सबके सामने रखी। पार्टी के इस फैसले के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में तीन साल से चला आ रहा पीडीपी-बीजेपी गठबंधन समाप्त हो गया है। बीजेपी के समर्थन वापसी के कुछ देर बार जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया।
Jun 19, 2018 5:13 PM
I am not shocked. We didn't do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive- unilateral ceasefire, PM's visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth: Mehbooba Mufti #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/cp8RGqdOfF
दिल्ली: जम्मू-कश्मीर मुद्दे पर गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के घर अहम बैठक, एनएसए, जम्मू-कश्मीर के गृह सचिव और संयुक्त सचिव समेत बड़े अधिकारी बैठक में शामिल
Jun 19, 2018 4:39 PM
I have told Governor that since no party has the mandate to form government, he will have to impose Governor rule in the state: Omar Abdullah, National Conference on BJP called off alliance with PDP in #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/Tln9psdQC1
