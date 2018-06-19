हिन्दी

LIVE: इस्तीफे के बाद बोलीं महबूबा मुफ्ती- जम्मू-कश्मीर में बाहुबली नीति नहीं चलेगी

Posted By:
    नई दिल्ली। जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीजेपी-पीडीपी गठबंधन टूट गया है। दिल्ली में बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के घर हुई अहम बैठक के बाद बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार से समर्थन वापस ले लिया है। बीजेपी नेता राम माधव ने इस फैसले की जानकारी सबके सामने रखी। पार्टी के इस फैसले के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में तीन साल से चला आ रहा पीडीपी-बीजेपी गठबंधन समाप्त हो गया है। बीजेपी के समर्थन वापसी के कुछ देर बार जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया।

    BJP ने महबूबा सरकार से समर्थन लिया वापस, पढ़ें, LIVE UPDATES
    Jun 19, 2018 5:13 PM

    हमने सत्ता के लिए यह गठबंधन नहीं किया। इस गठबंधन का एक बड़ा मकसद था- एकतरफा युद्धविराम, पीएम की पाकिस्तान यात्रा, 11000 युवाओं के खिलाफ मामलों को वापस लेना: महबूबा मुफ्ती

    Jun 19, 2018 5:11 PM

    महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा- बीजेपी के समर्थन वापस लेने के बाद हमने अपना इस्तीफा राज्यपाल को सौंप दिया है। हम किसी के साथ गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे।

    Jun 19, 2018 4:54 PM

    दिल्ली: जम्मू-कश्मीर मुद्दे पर गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के घर अहम बैठक, एनएसए, जम्मू-कश्मीर के गृह सचिव और संयुक्त सचिव समेत बड़े अधिकारी बैठक में शामिल

    Jun 19, 2018 4:39 PM

    मैंने राज्यपाल से कहा कि किसी पार्टी के पास बहुमत नहीं है, ऐसे में हमने राज्यपाल से प्रदेश में गवर्नर रूल लागू करने के लिए कहा है।

    Jun 19, 2018 4:35 PM

    उमर अब्दुला ने कहा- हमें जनता ने जनादेश नहीं दिया, ऐसे में उनका सरकार में शामिल होने जैसा कुछ है ही नहीं।

    Jun 19, 2018 4:35 PM

    उमर अब्दुला ने कहा- हम सरकार नहीं बनाएंगे

    Jun 19, 2018 3:46 PM

    दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने किया ट्वीट, कहा- 'कश्मीर को बर्बाद करने के बाद बीजेपी कश्मीर से बाहर हो गई।'

    Jun 19, 2018 3:45 PM

    जम्मू-कश्मीर में राज्यपाल शासन को लेकर हलचल तेज, गृहमंत्रालय में बैठक जारी

    Jun 19, 2018 3:39 PM

    बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में राष्ट्रपति शासन की मांग की है

    Jun 19, 2018 3:37 PM

    कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा- पीडीपी को समर्थन नहीं करेगी

    Jun 19, 2018 3:35 PM

    नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस ने बुलाई बैठक, उमर अब्दुल्ला राज्यपाल से मिलने पहुंचे

    Jun 19, 2018 3:34 PM

    जम्मू-कश्मीर में फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच खतरे में है। हाल ही में ही एक नामी पत्रकार शुजात बुखारी की हत्या कर दी गई थी: राम माधव, बीजेपी

    Jun 19, 2018 3:33 PM

    पीडीपी-बीजेपी गठबंधन को लेकर आगे चलना संभव नहीं होगा: राम माधव

    Jun 19, 2018 3:27 PM

    जम्मू-कश्मीर में महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार गिरी, बीजेपी के समर्थन वापसी के बाद महबूबा मुफ्ती ने लिया फैसला

    Jun 19, 2018 3:26 PM

    पीडीपी नेता नईम अख्तर ने कहा कि शाम 5 बजे महबूबा मुफ्ती प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगी

    Jun 19, 2018 3:25 PM

    बीजेपी के समर्थन वापसी के ऐलान के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में बैठकों दौर शुरू, शाम 4 बजे पीडीपी नेताओं की बैठक

    Jun 19, 2018 3:23 PM

    शाम 5 बजे महबूबा मुफ्ती करेंगी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

    Jun 19, 2018 3:20 PM

    जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने अपने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

    English summary
    BJP pulled out its alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates.

