भाजपा सांसद की मांग, UPSC परीक्षा की सब्जेक्ट लिस्ट से हटे 'इस्लामिक स्टडीज'

English summary

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded the removal of the subject of Islamic Studies from the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. He said that Islamic studies cover the rise and spread of Islam and its science, art, architecture and philosophy and should not be included as part of the examinations by which bureaucrats and police officers are elected. He has also said to raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha.