बीजेपी नेता ने कहा, 'हम पश्चिम बंगाल को गुजरात में बदल देंगे', टीएमसी ने किया करारा प्रहार

English summary

A new political rhetoric has been fueled by the statement by Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh who changed West Bengal into Gujarat. Ghosh said in a statement on Monday that if his party comes to power in West Bengal, it will try to convert Bengal into Gujarat. TMC's sharp reaction has come to the BJP leader's statement that Ghosh should leave Bengal and settle in Gujarat. Ghosh made the said statement in a conversation with locals at Barasat in 24 Parganas district.