मुफ्त टीकाकरण में सरकारी खजाने से अरबों रुपए होंगे खर्च, जानिए बाजार में कितनी है वैक्सीन की कीमत?

English summary

Vaccination is set to begin in India after the Makar Sankranti following the approval of DCGI by two Corona vaccines to protect against infection with the corona epidemic. With this, discussion has started on the price of Corona vaccine. According to the Serum Institute of India, the cost of one dose of the vaccine will be one thousand rupees in the market, but the serum will sell it in the market for 600-700 rupees. Though the Pune-based serum is providing Rs 200 per serum to the government, its cost abroad will be between 3-5 dollars.