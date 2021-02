T 3825 - INDIA 🇮🇳 ... victorious ! Cricket Test v England ..

Has there ever been another example of a side winning a Test in 2 days and that too by 10 wickets !!

Thank you team India , for making the naysayers eat their words .. and with relish !!

England को धोबी पछाड़ दिया 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ocLRQRxjHH