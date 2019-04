वोट डालने नहीं पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार तो लोगों ने कर दिया ट्रोल, बोले- कहां है सबसे बड़ा देशभक्त?

Whole Bollywood cast their votes today. But not #AkshayKumar, bcz he left Indian citizenship to be a Canadian citizen.

India made you a star from a waiter. But u chose not to be an Indian, why @akshaykumar? Why so much hate for India? #VoteKarMumbai #Phase4 #VotingRound4 pic.twitter.com/Lhe5PIHvRh