पीएम मोदी के भाषण के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ 'We the people of India', प्रेरित होकर लोगों ने किए ट्वीट

India

oi-Shilpa Thakur

नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) की स्थिति पर बात की। उन्होंने लॉकडाउन को 3 मई तक बढ़ा दिया है। इस बीच प्रधानमंत्री ने 'We the people of India' (हम भारत के लोग) का जिक्र किया। प्रधानमंत्री के भाषण के बाद ही ये ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करना लगा। इसके पीछे का एक कारण ये भी है कि आज भारतीय संविधान के रचयिता डॉक्टर भीम राव आंबेडकर की जयंती है। जिन्हें भारतीय संविधान के जनक के रूप में जाना जाता है।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, कई राज्यों ने लॉकडाउन को बढ़ाने का फैसला किया। अब ये तय किया गया है कि भारत में लॉकडाउन को 3 मई तक और बढ़ाना पड़ेगा। अगले एक सप्ताह में कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में कठोरता और ज्यादा बढ़ाई जाएगी।

प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने भाषण में कहा, 'मैं जानता हूं, आपको कितनी दिक्कते आई हैं। किसी को खाने की परेशानी,

किसी को आने-जाने की परेशानी, कोई घर-परिवार से दूर है। लेकिन आप देश की खातिर, एक अनुशासित सिपाही की तरह अपने कर्तव्य निभा रहे हैं। हमारे संविधान में जिस We the People of India की शक्ति की बात कही गई है,

वो यही तो है। बाबा साहेब डॉक्टर भीम राव आंबेडकर की जन्म जयंती पर, हम भारत के लोगों की तरफ से अपनी सामूहिक शक्ति का ये प्रदर्शन, ये संकल्प, उन्हें सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है।'

'We the People of India' को लेकर लोगों ने कहा कि इससे उन्हें कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई लड़ने की ताकत मिली है। इसे लेकर लोगों ने ट्वीट किए और कहा कि वह लॉकडाउन के सभी नियमों का पालन करेंगे। किसी ने कहा कि हम भारत के लोग इस वायरस को हराएंगे तो किसी ने कहा कि देश के लोग इस वायरस के खिलाफ एकजुट होकर खड़े होंगे। यहां देखें क्या बोले लोग-

We, the people of India, have done it for 21 days and we will do it for couple of more weeks. Please follow the lockdown guidelines #StayHomeStaySafe Together we can fight this pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @Bjp4Delhi #Lockdown2 🙏🙏 — Diksha Singh (@DikshaS81668313) April 14, 2020

"WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA" hear by pledge to abide by the lockdown rules up to 3rd of May as suggested by @narendramodi — Sunil Angural (@rana2577) April 14, 2020

Hon'ble PM , Sir your address towards Nation today has given us immense strength and courage to fight against CORONA. We the people of INDIA shall strictly follow the steps mentioned by you in your speech and would surely won this fight.@PMOIndia @narendramodi — drvandana (@drvanda56029171) April 14, 2020

#AmbedkarJayanti We the people of India ...

And the rest is history... I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity. - Father of Indian Constitution. pic.twitter.com/bxlpyGgCGa — Dharmendra M Rajangale (@DRajangale) April 14, 2020

The real strength of our country lies in the ‘We the people of India ‘feeling.Says PM....... — V Satish (@v_shrivsatish) April 14, 2020

वयं राष्ट्रे जागृयाम। Vayam Rashtre Jagriyaam. We the People of india will keep our Nation Awake And Alive. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in his Address to the nation. Lets observe the Nationwide Lockdown with proper guidelines and Discipline.#Lockdown2 — Arvind Lodha🇮🇳 (@AB_BJP) April 14, 2020

पीएम मोदी ने 3 मई तक के लिए ही क्यों बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, ये है वजह