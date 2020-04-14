  • search
चर्चा में दिल्ली की ताजा खबर मध्यप्रदेश की ताजा खबर महाराष्ट्र की ताजा खबर लॉकडाउन फैक्ट चेक कोरोना वायरस
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    पीएम मोदी के भाषण के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ 'We the people of India', प्रेरित होकर लोगों ने किए ट्वीट

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) की स्थिति पर बात की। उन्होंने लॉकडाउन को 3 मई तक बढ़ा दिया है। इस बीच प्रधानमंत्री ने 'We the people of India' (हम भारत के लोग) का जिक्र किया। प्रधानमंत्री के भाषण के बाद ही ये ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करना लगा। इसके पीछे का एक कारण ये भी है कि आज भारतीय संविधान के रचयिता डॉक्टर भीम राव आंबेडकर की जयंती है। जिन्हें भारतीय संविधान के जनक के रूप में जाना जाता है।

    pm modi, narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, lockdown, lockdown exention, lockdown 2, covid-19, coronavirus, पीएम मोदी, नरेंद्र मोदी, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, लॉकडाउन, लॉकडाउन 2, कोविड-19, कोरोना वायरस

    पीएम मोदी ने कहा, कई राज्यों ने लॉकडाउन को बढ़ाने का फैसला किया। अब ये तय किया गया है कि भारत में लॉकडाउन को 3 मई तक और बढ़ाना पड़ेगा। अगले एक सप्ताह में कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में कठोरता और ज्यादा बढ़ाई जाएगी।

    प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने भाषण में कहा, 'मैं जानता हूं, आपको कितनी दिक्कते आई हैं। किसी को खाने की परेशानी,

    किसी को आने-जाने की परेशानी, कोई घर-परिवार से दूर है। लेकिन आप देश की खातिर, एक अनुशासित सिपाही की तरह अपने कर्तव्य निभा रहे हैं। हमारे संविधान में जिस We the People of India की शक्ति की बात कही गई है,

    वो यही तो है। बाबा साहेब डॉक्टर भीम राव आंबेडकर की जन्म जयंती पर, हम भारत के लोगों की तरफ से अपनी सामूहिक शक्ति का ये प्रदर्शन, ये संकल्प, उन्हें सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है।'

    'We the People of India' को लेकर लोगों ने कहा कि इससे उन्हें कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई लड़ने की ताकत मिली है। इसे लेकर लोगों ने ट्वीट किए और कहा कि वह लॉकडाउन के सभी नियमों का पालन करेंगे। किसी ने कहा कि हम भारत के लोग इस वायरस को हराएंगे तो किसी ने कहा कि देश के लोग इस वायरस के खिलाफ एकजुट होकर खड़े होंगे। यहां देखें क्या बोले लोग-

    पीएम मोदी ने 3 मई तक के लिए ही क्यों बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, ये है वजह

    विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में - निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

    अधिक narendra modi समाचार

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    narendra modi lockdown coronavirus पीएम मोदी नरेंद्र मोदी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लॉकडाउन कोरोना वायरस

    English summary
    after pm modi speech we the people of india trends on twitter people feel motivated lockdown
    For Daily Alerts
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X